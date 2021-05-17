BMO Capital Markets Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.19.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$31.97. The company had a trading volume of 772,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,573. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.