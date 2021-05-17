Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) received a C$25.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NEO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of TSE NEO traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,528. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.71.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
