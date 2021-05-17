Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) received a C$25.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE NEO traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,528. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.71.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

