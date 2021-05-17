Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lowered by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,050. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

