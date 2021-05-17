Associated Banc Corp Has $27.61 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,234 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.7% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.33. 178,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887,146. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.