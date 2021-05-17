ForTube (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $45.01 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $45.01 million and $10.50 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

