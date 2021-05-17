Persistence Market Cap Tops $250.02 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $250.02 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $14.48 or 0.00033860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00114530 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,196,626 coins and its circulating supply is 17,271,579 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

