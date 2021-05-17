EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches Market Cap of $456,718.03

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $456,718.03 and $1,383.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00114530 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.