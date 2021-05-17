Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 26,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $58,419,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 137,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 133,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

