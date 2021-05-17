-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GLYC stock remained flat at $$2.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

