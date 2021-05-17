GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

GLOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

