PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $147.11. 29,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

