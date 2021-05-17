Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.55 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 54,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

