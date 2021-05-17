Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.26.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 438,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 78,950 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

