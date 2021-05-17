NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $565.79 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

