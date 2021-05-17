Slow Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.30 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

