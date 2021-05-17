Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 129,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,073,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

