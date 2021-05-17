Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.80

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$160.52, with a volume of 66399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$160.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$150.37.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

