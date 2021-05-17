ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 4.9%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 15,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,211,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631,255 shares of company stock worth $136,375,949 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,329,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,708.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

