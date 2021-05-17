Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.40. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
