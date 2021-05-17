Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:J traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,230. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.