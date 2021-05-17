Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $14.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 million and the highest is $16.71 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $54.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.94 million to $56.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,850. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

