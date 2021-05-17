Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $14.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 million and the highest is $16.71 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $54.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.94 million to $56.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,850. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.