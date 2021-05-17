Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,781. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $44,860,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 365.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

