Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $187.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.90 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.30 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $780.63 million, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

GBCI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 2,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

