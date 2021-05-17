Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.