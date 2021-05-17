Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

