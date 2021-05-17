Element Wealth LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $270.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average of $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

