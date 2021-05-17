Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.23. 14,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $152.11 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.