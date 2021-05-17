Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $31.57

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.57, but opened at $30.62. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

