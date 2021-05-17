McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VTV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,346. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.31 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

