Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $342,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

