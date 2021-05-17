Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 39,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $107,978.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 422,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.