Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 4%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $44.41. 12,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,123,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Groupon by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

