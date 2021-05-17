Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 4%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $44.41. 12,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,123,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Groupon by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
