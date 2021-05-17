Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $54.97. Approximately 9,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

