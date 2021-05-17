Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05. 11,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,112,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $701.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

