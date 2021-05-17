Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Up 10.4%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $7,871,000.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

