Wade G W & Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,508. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

