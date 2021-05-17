Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.68. 43,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

