$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 19,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

