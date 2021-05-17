NuCypher Market Capitalization Tops $234.09 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $234.09 million and $28.10 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.33 or 0.01232936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113993 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,176,037,444 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

