Arcblock Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.33 or 0.01232936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113993 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

