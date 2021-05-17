Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce $258.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.81 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $231.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. 8,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.