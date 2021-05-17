3,555 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,701,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $214.23. 153,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,974. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

