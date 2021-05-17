Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 5,872 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. 1,836,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,511,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.