Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

AMTB traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.27 million, a P/E ratio of 392.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

