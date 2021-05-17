Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

