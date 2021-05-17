BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.