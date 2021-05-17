Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Azimut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.78. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

