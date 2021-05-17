Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

