GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $151.35 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 901,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,346,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

