Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVSF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. 1,286,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,816. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

